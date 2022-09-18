Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GGG traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

