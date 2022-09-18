Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 896.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $31.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

