Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

