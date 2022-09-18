Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $13,507,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

