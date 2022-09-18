Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

