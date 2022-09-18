Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12,892.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

VV stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

