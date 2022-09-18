Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

