Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.