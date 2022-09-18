Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.