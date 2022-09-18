Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.05 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,606,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,889,998.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,606,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,889,998.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,100. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

