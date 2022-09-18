Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

