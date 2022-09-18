Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

