Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of GRPH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.18. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

