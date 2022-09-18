Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 49.1% in August

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GDLC traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 7.68. 31,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,831. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 6.52 and a 12-month high of 36.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.