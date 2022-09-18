Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

