Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,413. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

