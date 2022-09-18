Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.86. 4,452,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

