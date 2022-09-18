Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.70. 742,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

