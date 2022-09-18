Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 19,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBOOY shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

