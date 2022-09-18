H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

