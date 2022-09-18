Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Lowered to Hold at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital cut shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Haivision Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HAI opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.06. The firm has a market cap of C$126.85 million and a P/E ratio of 48.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Haivision Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

