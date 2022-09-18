Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.6 %
HNR1 stock opened at €160.50 ($163.78) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.90.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.