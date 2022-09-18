Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,472 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 115,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,120. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

