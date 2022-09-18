Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,902 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,902 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $50.95. 4,872,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.