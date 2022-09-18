Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $115.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,673. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

