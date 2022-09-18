Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

LLY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day moving average is $303.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

