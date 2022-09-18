Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and $1.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.35 or 0.00203275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

