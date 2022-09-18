HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $209.67. 4,048,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

