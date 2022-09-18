Head to Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 17.71 $154.78 million $0.70 44.93 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 22.29 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares Doximity and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 3 10 0 2.53 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Doximity beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

