Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 961,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,458. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

