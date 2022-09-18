Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5,787.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

