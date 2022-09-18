Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

