Hiveterminal Token Market Cap Hits $617,460.02 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $617,460.02 and approximately $491.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com/en. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.