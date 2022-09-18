HODL (HODL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $13,461.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HODL has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,938.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00167608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00283978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00735422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00602649 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00260771 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,957,812,403,142 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

