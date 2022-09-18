Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 297.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

