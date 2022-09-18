Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 52.9% during the first quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $22,134,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

