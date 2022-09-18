Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.23.
Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings
In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
