Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

