Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,037 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

