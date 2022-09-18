HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $11.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.57. The stock had a trading volume of 900,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,216. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.