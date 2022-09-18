Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,393,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

