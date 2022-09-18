Hush (HUSH) Hits One Day Volume of $25.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Hush has a market capitalization of $628,338.29 and approximately $25.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00292284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00074420 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

