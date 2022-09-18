HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.13 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $39,993.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
HyperDAO Coin Profile
HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HyperDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
