Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ICNC remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

