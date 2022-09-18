iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.85 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $104.44 million and $11.85 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00006451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec is a technology startup founded in France in October 2016. The team of 24 engineers and developers based in Lyon has set up a global market for computing power that relies on blockchain:Companies and individuals exchange their servers, data and applications with each other. IBM, Intel and TF Cloud have already joined the marketplace as cloud providers. The enterprise solution (iExec V3) is used by emerging players in the areas of distributed machine learning, data rental and the internet of things. RLC is the native token of the iExec cloud platform. In exchange for RLC tokens, users can utilize the network to rent servers, data and applications. RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

