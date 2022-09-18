Ignis Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignis has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $28,287.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ignis.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.