Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.80. Immutep shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 94,476 shares trading hands.

Immutep Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.