Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

