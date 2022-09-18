Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Acquires A$23,583.00 in Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips acquired 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,583.00 ($16,491.61).
Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Alan Phillips acquired 82,888 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).
- On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips acquired 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).
Infinity Mining Stock Performance
Infinity Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.