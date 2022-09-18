Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Acquires A$23,583.00 in Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips acquired 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,583.00 ($16,491.61).

Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Alan Phillips acquired 82,888 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).

On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips acquired 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).

Infinity Mining Stock Performance

Infinity Mining Company Profile

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara projects that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of 697 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising of 7 prospecting licenses, two granted mining lease, and one exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

