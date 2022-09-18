Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Information Services Price Performance
Shares of Information Services stock remained flat at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Information Services has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.01.
About Information Services
