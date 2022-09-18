Innova Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.79. 67,124,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

